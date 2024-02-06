Watch NSA chief accountant, DG struggle to explain why monies were put in different accounts

Director-General of NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi, and the NSA’s chief accountant

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, and the NSA’s chief accountant faced intense grilling over the lodgement of some funds paid to the institution during the Christmas festivities.

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram; and James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, exposed the two at the hearing of the committee on Monday, February 5, 2024.



Sam George disclosed that the NSA raised GH₵250,000 for renting out facilities at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Christmas period.



“My information is that you received checks totalling about 250,000 Ghanaian cedis for non-sporting activities at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2023,70,000 from Burniton Group, then you had another 50,000 from Jesus and Hindered Interventions Limited Group that same group paid another 35 thousand, total about 250,000 Ghana cedis. Did this go to your regional account in Kumasi or the NSA’s central account where all lodgements were supposed to go?" he asked.



NSA’s chief accountant responded, “Partly was lodged in Accra and the other in Kumasi.”

Sam George asked again, "Why?"



“Mr. Chairman, the invoices we issued to these two…” NSA’s chief accountant tried to explain.



Sam George cut in with, “Do you have the answer to this committee?”



The chief accountant repeated his answer, adding, “The national director general is to explain why. He is the spending officer.”

Sam George asked him again, “On whose authority did you lodge parts of the payment into the Kumasi Account?”



The Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, quizzed the accountant again for better understanding of the question.



He asked, “Why did you lodge some of the cheques in Accra and some in Kumasi?”



The NSA chief accountant again responded, “My understanding was earlier they made the deposit, those first deposits were made in Accra.”

"By whom?" the chairman quizzed.



"Myself," the accountant responded.



The Chairman asked, "Why?"



The National Sports Authority Director-General, Professor Peter Twumasi, then took a turn to explain but was also struggled to convince the committee on the payment of monies into different accounts, causing the chairman to intervene by making recommendations.

“I want to make a recommendation which will be put in the report. Listening to what is happening here, I think the place is in a mess,” said Dr. Avedzi.









Chief Accountant and Director of the National Sports Authority struggle to explain why part of monies received for events in Accra were lodged in their Kumasi account.

