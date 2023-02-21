Watch Okudzeto's resounding celebration by NDC, constituents after 'win' in Kusi Boateng's case

Massed up in their numbers and spotting predominantly red colours, and with a few of them traditionally dressed as though they were going to a warfront, some highly-motivated sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were at the Court Complex in Accra to show support to one of their own.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was in court over an application of contempt that was brought against him by the lawyers for Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



The court, after satisfactorily assessing the submission of the lawyers for the applicant and the defendants, ruled that no contempt application had been served on the MP.



As such, the sitting judge at the Accra High Court, Charles Gyamfi Danquah, adjourned the case sine die, indicating that the right processes should be followed to serve Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following which the court will resume sitting on the substantive case.



And as the MP, having received what is a win on the day, stepped out of the main premises of the court, he was met by the teeming crowd who had gathered to support him.



Chanting loud songs and shouts, some of them threw powder into the air, even as many others made attempts to pour same on the MP.

He was however shielded from this form of ‘celebration’ by some of the men with him, and after a few seconds with the sympathisers, he was whisked away into his car.



Among personalities spotted in court were NDC National Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Deputy National Communications Officer for the NDC, Ako Gunn, leading member of the NDC, Omane Boamah, and Totobi Kwakye, former Information Minister under Rawlings.



2020 NDC running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Edem Agbana werealso at the Accra High Court to support Ablakwa.



Watch the video of how Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was mobbed in celebration by some of his supporters below





