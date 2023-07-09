40
MenuNews
Twi News

Watch Otumfuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew

Ashantehene Dancing play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (with umbrella over his head) dancing

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, mourned the passing of his nephew, Barima Kofi Kanka, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Royal Palace Multimedia has now shared a video of the ceremony on social media.

The video showed the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, mourning his late nephew.

The Otumfuo, who was flanked by his subject, can be seen in the video leading chants and singing by them.

The chants transitioned to drumming and dancing and the Ashanti king did not disappoint.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gracefully displayed his adowa dancing skills to cheers from his subjects.

Watch the video of the Otumfuo singing and dancing in the video below:



TWI NEWS

BAI/NOQ

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: