Watch Otumfuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (with umbrella over his head) dancing

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, mourned the passing of his nephew, Barima Kofi Kanka, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Royal Palace Multimedia has now shared a video of the ceremony on social media.



The video showed the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, mourning his late nephew.



The Otumfuo, who was flanked by his subject, can be seen in the video leading chants and singing by them.



The chants transitioned to drumming and dancing and the Ashanti king did not disappoint.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gracefully displayed his adowa dancing skills to cheers from his subjects.



Watch the video of the Otumfuo singing and dancing in the video below:





