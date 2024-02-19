Watch Otumfuo dazzle in adowa dance moves during 2nd Akwasidae

Asantehene dancing at the 2nd Akwasidae for 2024

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is marking the 25th anniversary of his installation as the king of the Ashanti Kingdom.

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, Asanteman marked the 2nd Akwasidae for 2024 with a beautiful display of Akan culture and tradition led by the Asantehene himself, at the Manhyia Palace.



The Asantehene showed his authority at the event with his wonderful display of the popular Akan dance, adowa.



Surrounded by his kinsmen, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II did not disappoint as he showed amazing leg movements to the adowa dance.



In fact, the Asantehene was moving so fast that one might not have even known that he was in his 70s.



The Akwasidae Festival commemorates the time that the Ashanti Golden Stool was magically brought down from heaven and is celebrated once every six weeks, on a Sunday.

Every paramount chief in Asanteman (Ashanti Kingdom) observes the Akwasidae in his jurisdiction, however, the main event is held at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.



There, the Asantehene (Ashanti king) sits in state for his subjects and other visitors to pay him homage.



BAI/AE

