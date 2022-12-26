Watch Otumfuo’s arrival at the last Akwasidae of 2022

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The chief and people of the Ashanti land marked their 8th and final Akwasidae for 2022 on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The colourful event which happened on the same day as Christmas had the Awoemefia of Anlo State, Togbe Siri III, as the special guest of the overlord of the Ashanti land, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Togbe Siri III arrived with a large entourage which included his chiefs and the Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.



The Asantehene, as usual, did not disappoint, as he arrived with pageantry amidst drumming and dancing.



A video shared by Opesuo Radio showed the Ashanti King majestically riding in a palanquin as he danced and waved at his subjects and guests.



Other noted people who were present at the Akwasidae included the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. N. Asare and the Mayor of Kumasi Sam Pyne.

Watch a video of the Asantehene’s arrival plus other cultural displays at the Akwasidae below:





Asantehene arriving at the durbar ground for the last Akwasidae of the year 2022.#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/rvJ85i3u7l — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) December 26, 2022

Thread[1/2]



The Last Akwasidae of the year 2022 has been observed. The colorful event fell on December 25, which marked Christmas. Among the visitors was the Awoemefia of Anlo State, Togbe Siri III. pic.twitter.com/EYQhO6adqg — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) December 26, 2022

IB/WA