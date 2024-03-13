Watch Prof. Naana Jane's powerful women empowerment message amid ageism row

Vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The vice-presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has shared a moving statement on the role of women in Ghana’s development amid 'demeaning' comments passed against her by the Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Prof Naana Jane, in a recorded video clip shared on social media on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, bemoaned the castigation of women despite their enormous contribution to Ghana’s development.



The running mate of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama said that the treatment of women, despite their numerous contributions to society, always leaves a bad taste in her mouth.



“Where have we come from? What is our history as Africans, as Ghanaians? In all these struggles we have gone through as Africans, the women have played their role. But somehow, we like to pretend that they are not there. Whether it's in the fishing industry. Let me tell you that the man's job ends at the beach.



“…Today, we talk about women as if we've just been discovered. That gets on my last nerve. We've always been here. I just want us to look around us. How many women do nothing at all? How many? Who turns the palm to palm kernel oil and palm oil?” she quizzed.

Prof Nana Jane said that women are being castigated because their contributions to society are not valued as they should be.



“It's just that you have defined all these things wrongly, in a way that removes the women,” he said.



He added that society must identify and find solutions to issues that affect the growth of women and their potential.



The former minister for education remarks came after she was castigated by the Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The Majority Leader said that NDC presenting Prof Naana Jane as its running mate shows that they have no plan for the future of the country because she is too old.



“Mr Speaker, it is the same old NDC. It is the same old John Mahama. Mr Speaker perish the thought, should he even get the opportunity, he has only four years constitutionally. Mr Speaker, there will be no sense of urgency in him because he has nothing to lose.



“Even if you look at his choice of running mate, he could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future. The person is over 70 years old,” he said.



"There is no succession plan. Mr Speaker, from day one, the government will be in crisis. Mr Speaker, they went to pick a very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry,” he added.

Members of Parliament of the NDC, including its women caucus, have demanded that the majority leader withdraw his comments and apologise to Prof Nana Jane and Ghanaian women.



Watch her message in the video below:





