Watch Rawlings' funeral virtually – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is appealing to Ghanaians to watch funeral and burial activities of the late former President Rawlings virtually to avoid a possible spread of COVID-19.

He said, given current regulations for public gathering, admitting a large number of people to observe the final funeral rites of the late President will flout social distancing protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday, January 25, 2021, the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator noted that “the funeral rites of former President Rawlings is ongoing but you don’t need to be there in person. You can follow it virtually on television and on online platforms.”



The late President died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

With the commencement of his funeral rites, he will be laid-in-state from January 24 to 26, 2021 at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Center from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.



President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, present and past Speakers of Parliament together with Heads of States of countries in the sub-region and beyond as well as other important dignitaries will be present to pay their last respect on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.



There will also be a Mass on the same day from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.