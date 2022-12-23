Watch Sam George’s 4-minute ‘sermon’ to President Akufo-Addo, NPP MPs on National Cathedral

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Minority caucus in Parliament on Thursday, December 22, 2022 was successful in shooting down the allocation for the National Cathedral in the 2023 budget.

The breakthrough was achieved after more than two hours of debate between members of both sides of the house.



In the debate, the MPs demonstrated their vast knowledge of religious affairs as they quoted excerpts from both the Quran and Bible to validate their arguments.



One MP whose submission however stood out and has been gaining rave reviews on social media is Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.



Sam George who is an elder of the Perez Chapel International demonstrated his rich knowledge of the Bible to discredit the argument by the majority caucus and President Akufo-Addo.



‘Elder’ Sam George gained the praise of his colleague MPs, particularly those on the minority side, referencing and interpreting verses in the Bible.



Armed with those quotes, Sam George advanced why he believes God is not in support of President Akufo-Addo building a Cathedral for him at a time when the country was going through economic hardship.

Using the story of Ananias and Saphira, Sam George made allusions that the seeming relentlessness of the government to continue the construction of the National Cathedral could be due to personal benefits they will derive from the project.



Sam George and his colleagues were successful as the House rejected the GH₵80million allocated for the Cathedral in the 2023 budget.



‘ The money has subsequently been diverted to the roads and communication sectors.



Watxh Sam George below



