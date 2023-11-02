Watch Samira Bawumia charge NPP supporters in Upper East

The political atmosphere in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is getting tensed by the minute as the party nears its November 4 presidential primaries to elect the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The candidates for the primaries and their campaign teams are traversing across the country canvassing for votes from the party’s delegates.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the contenders in the race, and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, have been campaigning in the northern parts of Ghana for the past few days.



On Tuesday, October 23, 2023, Dr Bawumia and his wife attended a rally in Bolgatanga, the capital town of the Upper East Region.



A viral video from the event showed the second lady going all out for her husband, Dr Bawumia.



Samira Bawumia appeared not perturbed over the recent criticisms against her for comments she made at a campaign event in the Ashanti Region.

She urged the delegate of the NPP from the Upper East Region to vote for a leader who is “honest, humble and hard-working”.



“Are you ready for a leader who would unite and not divide us? Are ready for a leader who lead us to victory Insha Allah,” he said.



The second lady proceeded to lead the crowd through a series of chants.



Watch the video below:





BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.