Watch Western Regional Minister display his dancing skills at the 2022 Ankos

The popular masquerade festival in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi, locally known as Ankos was held on Monday, December 26, 2022.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, joyfully displaying his dancing skills.



In the said video, the minister took his turn on a mounted stage, dressed in masquerade attire, to perform some slick dance moves.



Okyere Darko-Mensah, did not disappoint, as he could be seen showing off some impressive leg moves.



While the history around the genesis of the Ankos Festival remains sketchy, oral tradition indicates that it has existed for decades and was birthed to celebrate the unity, diversity and camaraderie in the Sekondi-Takoradi township.



Ankos is held every year to climax the Christmas festivities in the Western Region.



Thousands of people throng the major streets of Takoradi adorned in their fanciful masquerade attires ready to jam with brass band music.

