Watch a compelling and informative documentary about the Nkwatia chieftaincy dispute

Late Nkwatiahene, Nana Atuobi Yiadom

Since the passing of the Nkwatiahene, Nana Atuobi Yiadom in June 2016, the Nkwatia area of the Eastern Region has been rocked with violence and misunderstanding over his successor.

In line with custom and practises of the people, the process to finding his success and subsequent installation should have ran parallel with the new Ohene being outdoored on the final funeral day of the late chief.



However what transpired was that following disagreements from various factions and parties involved in the stool, the funeral was held in June-August 2017 without a replacement for Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV being found.



Nkwatia Royals, an association of the Adehyie of Yiadom Royal Asona Abusua of Kwahu-Nkwatia has put together a compelling and informative documentary that details the story of the Nkwatia people and the impasse that has fraught the chieftaincy title since 2017.



In the documentary, the Nkwatia Royals dispel notions that the core issues leading to the Kwahu-Nkwatia chieftaincy crisis have been resolved and also implicated some politicians, businessmen and elders who in their view have hijacked the processes and committed fatal blunders that could distort the history of Nkwatia.



They had interviews and engagements with various persons and institutions involved in the dispute and brought clarity to the matter.

It came to light during the documentary that the two litigants in the case, Nana Yaw Asante and Samuel Boamah Danso are unknown to the Yiadom Royal Asona Abusua of Kwahu-Nkwatia. It was also highlighted that the claims to the Yiadom Stool by the two litigants are illegitimate and the declaration by the National House of Chiefs that Samuel Boamah Danso was properly selected and installed as Nkwatiahene is wrongful.



The documentary shed light on the almost 60-year reign of the late Nana Atuobi Yiadom and outlined the various families with legitimacy and can stake claim to the seat



The documentary also offered education the succession plan of the Nkwatia people and the various chiefs who have since history assumed the role.



