Watch a suspected thief display his dancing skills after being caught in the act

Thieves are typically punished harshly in many Ghanaian communities, with some even lynched if caught in the act.

Fortunately, for one thief who appears to have been caught in the Ga community, he was neither lynched nor did he receive any serious beatings or punishment.



He was forced to display his dancing skills as his punishment for stealing.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the said thief, who had some bruises on his face, seriously exhibiting his dancing moves.



Before the alleged thief started dancing, one can be heard saying in Ga, "show us something."



The resident of the community started playing a melodious Ga tune, and the suspected thief did not disappoint.

The suspect could be seen displaying his snake moves, twisting his waist with very nice leg moves.



"This one is not a happiness dance; Na sadness dance be that. Steal and dance," another man can be heard saying in pidgin English.



Watch a video of the thief dancing below:







IB/SEA