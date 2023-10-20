Watch a tour of Mepe after severe Akosombo, Kpong dams spillage

Following the devasting impact of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage, residents in the Mepe community of the North Tongu District of the Volta region have been counting their losses and sharing their ordeals.

GhanaWeb’s team was on the grounds on Wednesday October 18 to understand the situation which was rather dire for many residents and nearby communities who have now been cut off from access routes, electricity supply, water, food and shelter.



Particularly in Mepe, which is the hardest hit community in the region, some residents are taking shelter in a nearby school, St. Kisito Campus and Battor, a town which is located nearby Mepe.



Assemblyman for Mepe, Ahorsu Borlor Amos shared how his home was completely submerged by the floods. He recounted that the situation could have resulted in the loss of lives if the spillage was carried out in the evening as it would been more disastrous.



“I would have been dead by now if this spillage occurred in the evening time because the shock alone would have been impactful on my life. My entire home and that of many others here is now submerged and all the items in the homes are destroyed by now,” he told GhanaWeb's Mawuli Ahorlumegah.

Ahorsu and many others in Mepe who have been displaced want government to expedite action on the relief support although they have received items and support from philanthropists, individuals and government officials.



Watch a tour of the Mepe community after the Akosombo dam spillage:







MA