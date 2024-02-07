Watch anti-Akufo-Addo rant that triggered interdiction of police inspector

Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu is under investigation for misconduct

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement announcing the interdiction of an officer stationed in the Central Region for alleged misconduct.

According to the Police Service, the interdiction of Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu is to allow for a thorough investigation into a video in which he is accused of misconducting himself.



GhanaWeb has since come across a video where the said officer in a video identified himself as a police inspector stationed at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.



In the video which was taken at a beer bar, the police officer requested an audience with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of misgovernance.



“Mr President, I want to meet you because I have a discussion. We are saying Mr President, you are destroying our nation, Mr President you have destroyed our nation.



"And as part as our demonstration as a police officer, I want to meet you one-on-one to tell you in your face that you are really incompetent and you are not managing the state resources in the interest of the nation,” he stated.



He accused the president of crippling state pillars and urged leaders of the nation’s security services to speak up.

“Because we have a role to play; we have a charge to keep. Is it not the president who said that we must be citizens not spectators?” he questioned.



Among other allegations, Chief Inspector Doe accused the president of destroying businesses and institutions of the state and running a government of family and friends.



