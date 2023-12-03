Watch as Alan Kyerematen and wife show off the Afafranto dance moves

The founder of the Movement for Change political party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and his wife have been spotted showing off their dance moves publicly.

Alan Kyerematen, the Ghanaian politician who has declared his intention to lead the country if given the nod come the 2024 election, held his Afrafranto Walk on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in Kumasi.



Supporters of the politician came in their numbers to help the presidential aspirant campaign his policies to Ghanaians.



At the Afrafranto Walk, Alan Kyerematen and his wife, Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, danced to melodious Ghanaian music.



The couple were both spotted in a yellow sporty outfit, with the yellow representing the political party’s colour.

Watch as Alan Kyerematen and his wife dance below:







ED/OGB