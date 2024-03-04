Watch as Alan performs his movement’s butterfly dance

Alan Kyeramaten flapping his hands like a butterfly

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyeramaten, has started his campaign for the December 7, 2024, presidential elections.

Alan recently started his Greater Accra Market Tour, visiting various markets in the region, including the Abossey Okai Market, the Central Accra Market and the Tema Market, where he was met with enthusiasm from Ghanaians who promised to vote for him.



The presidential hopeful, who left the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to run for the presidency as an independent candidate, has now shared a video of him being mobbed by supporters at a funeral.



In the said video, which he captioned “Start the week energized and positive like the butterfly,” Alan could be seen happily performing his movement's butterfly dance moves together with the crowd.



The former minister for trade and industry could be seen flapping his hands like a butterfly as he was dancing to one of his campaign songs.



The crowd could also be seen cheering him on and mimicking his moves.

The brand logo for Alan’s Movement for Change is the Monarch Butterfly, which he has stated “politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity.”



He also stated that the butterfly “communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto.”



