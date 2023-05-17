1
Menu
News

Watch as Bawumia gets massive endorsement from Ashanti Region NPP chairmen

Video Archive
Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video that has been shared on Twitter shows a gathering of persons believed to be all the chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti, chanting the name of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the caption on the video, the chants of the men in the video is an endorsement of the presidential candidature of the vice president.

“HE @MBawumia gets massive endorsement from the Ashanti Regional Chairmen. The signs are clear, Bawumia is the next President of Ghana, Join the #DMB train now,” the tweet by @Gen_Buhari_ said.

While it has not yet been officially announced by Dr Bawumia, there continues to be strong indications from across the country of the bid of the vice president for the vacant role as the NPP’s flagbearer.

See the video below:



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AE/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Related Articles: