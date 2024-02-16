Watch as Chief Justice Torkornoo displays her dancing skills at the launch of JUSAG's 50th anniversary

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo dancing at the launch of JUSAG's 50th anniversary

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo dazzled attendees at the launch of the 50th anniversary launch of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) with her dance moves on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Justice Torkornoo, in a video shared by Asaase Radio from the event, could be seen dancing her heart out to mark the milestone chalked by JUSAG.



She was dancing and singing to a popular Akan song usually performed to show gratitude to God.



As she was about to take her seat, the choir that was present at the launch started performing another popular song, this time around an Ewe song, which kept her on her feet, singing and dancing.



The JUSAG was founded on August 3, 1973, by the then Chief Justice, Justice Azu Crabbe, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The association, from its humble beginnings, has become a pillar of support for the judiciary and the legal landscape of the country.



Watch the Chief Justice dancing in the video below:

????????| CJ, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, danced her feet off to some choral tunes at the 50th anniversary launch of JUSAG, held at the Law Complex in Accra.



| #AsaaseRadio | pic.twitter.com/S5PsWwx1bW — Asaase 99.5 (@asaaseradio995) February 15, 2024

BAI/OGB