Watch as Dormaahene joins residents to clear heavy weeds at roadside

Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono region, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has been spotted in a video leading a clean-up exercise in the border town of Gonokrom in the Dormaa Central Municipal District, Bono Region.

The video posted by Abanpredease TV on Facebook showed the Dormaahene helping clear overgrown weeds at the side of the road.



He could be seen knee deep in the bush removing weeds and assisting the workers there as he chatted with the residents of the town who had come to help.



This is not the first time the Dormahene has been spotted engaging in such activities. He has been known to organize clean-up exercises in various townships within his traditional area.



A habit that has gathered positive reactions from the public as many praised him for leading by example.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs has also been vocal on national and political issues although he has insisted repeatedly that his comments do not connote his involvement in partisan politics.

ID/KPE



