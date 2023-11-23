Watch as Goasomanhene sheds tears over underdevelopment, political gagging

Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra

Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, was moved to tears as he lamented neglect in terms of development by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

The Omanhene specifically leveraged on the subject of bad roads in his jurisdiction stating that the gods in his area have neglected him because of dusty roads.



“Today look at Goaso to Tepa road, Hwidiem to Kenyasi road, look at Gambia Number 1 to Number 2 roads, as for Bediako, the least said the better. These roads are all spoilt, so who caused this?” he quizzed.



He went on to lament how he had personally developed a health complication as a result of dusty roads in front of the palace, lamenting further how the award of the contract for the particular project has become a ping pong issue.



“You can hear it, that I speak from inside my head (having health complications)…the contractor was ready to work, I later heard the palace road had not been given on contract, today it is yet to be fixed.



“I told the president that because of dust, all my gods have abandoned us. Dust is the reason I am almost getting an ailment in the head. What crime have we committed as Ahafo State. I speak out of pain, why?” he added.

His tears became evident when he lamented the electoral allegiance that the Ahafo Region paid to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) yet they continued to suffer neglect and gagging when they attempted to speak.



“Out of six districts (constituencies), NDC has only two, we vote for the NPP, how is this our plight? That we are being stressed like this.



“Our road is critical to transporting cocoa, yet today our trees are being felled by Burkinabes exposing our houses to vagaries of the weather, what is our crime? When we complain too, we are being gagged,” he said as tears almost rolled down his cheeks.



It took the intervention of a palace staff who spread his cloth to shield the teary chief from the public.



Nana Akwasi Bosompra was speaking when NDC flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, November 22, as part of John Dramani Mahama’s Building Ghana Tour.

Watch his video below:





