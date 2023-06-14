Watch as John Dumelo interacts with school children in Assin North ahead of by-election

John Dumelo interacting with some pupils in Assin North ahead of the by-election

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming by-election in the Assin North constituency, key members of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have trooped into the constituency to campaign and garner votes for their respective candidates to be Member of Parliament for the area.

One of such people is the actor-turned-politician and Parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency John Dumelo. He is running on the ticket of the NDC.



In a viral video, John Dumelo is captured actively engaging with students and teachers in the constituency.



Due to Dumelo’s popularity, the excited students and teachers couldn't contain their joy as they interacted with him with some rushing to embrace him in warm hugs, while others eagerly requested his autograph, holding out books, hands, and palms for him to sign.



The Assin North by-election which has become a much-anticipated election is slated for June 27, 2023, between NPP’s Charles Opoku and NDC’s James Gyakye-Quayson.



The by-election to be held is necessitated as a result of a Supreme Court ruling that was passed on June 5, 2023, to expunge James Gyakye-Quayson from parliament as the MP for the Assin North Constituency for having double citizenship.

However, the National Democratic Congress has put him forward as their choice of choice in the coming election.





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









NW/WA