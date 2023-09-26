Watch as NDC, NPP supporters ‘clash’ at EC’s head office during voter’s registration

There was a dramatic scene at the head office of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) as supporters of the two leading political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), confronted each other.

It is not clear what led to the confrontation, which reportedly took place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, but a viral video of the incident showed the two factions hooting at each other and engaging in a “battle of slogans” at the EC head office which was a centre for the ongoing limited voter's registration exercise.



The NPP faction could be heard singing the praises of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying that he would be the next president of Ghana.



They, at a point, could be heard singing, “Eshi ei, eshi ei, eshi ei, ehsi rado! Rado!! Rado!!!”.



The NDC faction responded with their revolutionary song: “Revo, revo, revolution has a long way to go. But has come to stay… Revo revo revolution has a long way to go. But has come to stay”.



“Woye yeaa JM be ba. Woye yeaa JM be ba. Yie, Yie. JM Alan be ba,” the NDC supporters could also be heard blaring.

