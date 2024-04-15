Watch as Osafo-Maafo displays some 'beautiful' adowa dance moves

Yaw Osafo-Maafo on the dance floor

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appeared in a video where he is seen displaying some 'beautiful' adowa dance moves.

In the viral video shared on social media, the senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could be seen displaying his dancing skills at the funeral of the late Augustus Kofi Kwakye, over the weekend.



From the video, Yaw Osafo-Maafo energetically displayed the adowa dance moves, portraying a typical Akan roots.



Unable to resist the sound of the adowa drums being played at the funeral grounds, the senior presidential advisor got up and moved to the rhythm of the music.



He started off with some beautiful arm movements before proceeding with some slick steps with his legs, much to the admiration of many.



Meanwhile, it will be recalled that a section of the public have recently been commenting on Yaw Osafo-Maafo and his family, following the elevation of Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, one of his sons, from his role as Deputy Director-General for Investments of SSNIT, to the Director-General position.

A number of people in the public have alluded this to the authority and control of power that Yaw Osafo-Maafo, through President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wield.



While at this, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, who is a former senior minister, is yet to make any comment on the new development.



