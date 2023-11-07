Watch as Paramount Chief of Nsuta swears the oath of allegiance to Asantehene

The new Nsutamanehen (with a sword) pledging allegeiance to the Asantehene (sitted with hand raised)

Felix Asamoah, a 62-year-old pharmacist, was coronated some days ago as the Nsutamanhene, the paramount Chief of the Nsuta Traditional Council in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti Region, under the stool title Okokyereahene Asamoah Gyamfi Sekyere II.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Okokyereahene Asamoah Gyamfi Sekyere II was at the Manhyia Palace to pledge allegiance to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



A video of the event shared by Kumasi-based, Opemsuo Radio, showed the Nsutamanhene wielding a sword while standing in front of the Otumfuo.



He promised to serve the Ashanti Kingdom just like his forefathers.



“I, Asamoah Gyamfi Sekyere II, the grandson of Dasikyere I, the brother of Adurakyei Mensah… pledge allegiance to the Otumfuo that I am here to continue the good service my ancestors gave to Asanteman,” he said.



He also pledged to obey and serve the Otumfuo, before proceeding to shake hands with him (the Asantehene).



Watch a video of the event below:

Nsutamanhene, Okokyereahene Asamoah Gyamfi Sekyere II swears the oath of allegiance to Asantehene#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/jB8pEXvCwx — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 7, 2023

