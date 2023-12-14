Watch as Ursula Owusu-Ekuful displays dancing skills in viral video

Ursula Owusu Ekufful, Minister of Communication in the daning mood

The Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has been captured showcasing her dancing skills in a video circulating on social media, particularly on TikTok.

In the video, Ursula is dressed in a long while attire, as she energetically dances to the popular Ghanaian song “Wogbe jeke” by Amanzeba during a birthday party.



The minister is captured singing along with the lyrics as others dance along and cheer her on.



The footage is captioned “Hon. Ursula Owusu rocking it with Mrs. Susana Mensah on her 60th birthday.”



Watch the video below:





AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.