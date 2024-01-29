Watch as Wontumi arrives at Manhyia to face Ashanti chiefs

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, has arrived at Manhyia Palace to face chiefs of the Asanteman Traditional Council.

The chiefs summoned the politician for reportedly making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Pictures of the Ashanti Regional Chairman lying on a sick bed in a health facility went viral after the leadership of the party led by its general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, informed the chiefs last week that Wontumi couldn't honour their summons because he was unwell.



He was subsequently ordered to meet the chiefs of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024, after failing to honour the previous summons.



Ahead of the sitting, a video shared by Accra-based Starr FM on X showed a strong and healthy Wontumi arriving at the Manhyia Palace.

Wontumi could be seen bowing to greet some of the chiefs and shaking hands with some of them.



The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman was accompanied by leading figures in the NPP including, the party’s national chairman, Stephen Ntim; the general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the minister for parliamentary affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Earlier, reports said the Kumasi Traditional Council was set to decide on the case before it. According to a report by myjoyonline.com, members of the council had been called into a crucial meeting on the matter.



The report added that this meeting aims to conclude what steps to take regarding the Wontumi case before it.

It must be stated that while Wontumi was reported to have been sick and for which reason he would not be able to make it to the meeting, he was spotted on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Bantama constituency, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.



There, he told some journalists that he was healthy.



Background



Chairman Wontumi has been declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders, after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.

It will be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.



Together with Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, who also made similar comments on Wontumi Radio, the two were supposed to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Maurice Ampaw, who was supposed to appear with him, has, however, indicated his unreadiness to appear before the Council.



