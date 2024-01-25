Watch as a two-story building collapses on firefighters in Accra

Some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service had to scramble for their lives after a building, they were trying to salvage collapsed on them in Accra.

A viral video of the incident showed that scary moment the building suddenly collapsed on at least four firemen who were trying to quench the fire on it.



The fire officers could be seen on the last floor of the building – a two-story building – trying to stop the building from burning further but the roof and some parts of the last floor collapsed on them.



Onlookers who were close to the building could be seen screaming and running for their lives.



“Jesus, Jesus, the workers are still in,” one man could be heard screaming in Twi.



The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed the collapse of the building on its officers, in a statement it issued on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



It stated that the incident happened on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Westlands, a community in West Legon, Accra.

It added that four of its officers were injured during the incidents with two under critical condition.



“The unfortunate and perilous incident, injured four (4) Firefighters from the Legon Fire Station who were the first responders. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.



“Two (2) of the officers who are in critical condition are on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) at Legon, and are responding to treatment after being referred from Medifem Hospital. The other two (2) Officers who suffered minor injuries have been treated and discharged,” part of the statement reads.



It added, “The Chief Fire Officer earlier this morning paid a visit to the injured officers at the UGMC, Legon and assured them of Management's full support towards their swift and complete recovery”.



