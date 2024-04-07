Watch as another group of armed robbers take over the Accra-Kumasi road

A scene from the incident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on April 6, 2024

A journey on the Accra-Kumasi Highway was brought to a halt on the night of Saturday, April 6, 2024, after a group of armed robbers reportedly took over the stretch.

The robbery attack led to heavy traffic on the Highway around Atwedie, near Juaso in the Asante-Akim South District.



A video of the incident showed several vehicles including VIP buses packed on the road while some passengers hopelessly stood outside.



Other passengers were captured in utmost fright and despair, as they wondered what was happening.



An eyewitness who captured the video making rounds on social media, indicated at that time, that the Police were at the scene trying to stop the attack.



“Some armed robbers just took over the Kumasi-Accra and we are all stranded now not knowing what to do. Some police officers just arrived a few minutes ago. They have gone to the other side to see what is happening,” the eyewitness narrated.

It can be recalled that a similar incident took place over a month ago when some passengers on board the '2M Express' bus were attacked by a group of armed robbers on the same stretch.



The CCTV cameras installed in the vehicle at that time, documented the entire ordeal, capturing the sound of gunshots fired by the armed robbers.



Watch the incident in the video below:





There was heavy traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway last night, specifically at Atwedie near Juaso, after a group of armed robbers took over the road. This thing is serious oooo pic.twitter.com/hCH6EwUcYZ — DAILY INTEL ????????‍✈️????????‍✈️ (@DailyIntel_) April 7, 2024

BAI/EB

