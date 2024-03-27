Watch as dumsor threatens lives of babies on life support at Tema General Hospital

Amid the unending power crisis being experienced across the country, a video of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Tema General Hospital has emerged on social media, showing the dark side of the power crisis on health delivery.

The video sighted by GhanaWeb shows the ward engulfed in darkness as the facility was without electricity supply.



It is not known exactly when the video was taken, however, a voice behind the video, supposedly that of a staff at the hospital, gave context to the video.



“There is lights out here at the Tema General Hospital. This baby is on CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) and all of it have gone off. While there is oxygen available, there is no flow meter to connect... If we don’t get light in few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high,” she stated.



The staff indicated that the unit is full to capacity, including up to 10 babies who are in critical conditions.



The video exposes the stark reality of the impact of the power crisis.

Amid public calls for a load-shedding schedule to help consumers adjust to the crisis, the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Company of Ghana remain adamant, insisting that the situation requires no timetable.



During a recent interview, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, asked those seeking for a timetable to go ahead and release their own if they insist there is dumsor.



His comments have been described by some critics as insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



