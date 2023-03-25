0
Menu
News

Watch as lady creatively decorates a grave ahead of a burial

Lady Grave.png The lady who designed the inner part of a grave

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For most people, graves should just be a place where the dead are finally put to rest, with no special beautification or decoration made within them, although there are several decorations done on the outer graves.

But a lady has shared a post on how she has decorated the inner parts of a grave ahead of a burial.

In a post shared by gossipmilltv on Instagram, with the caption, “Beautiful grave!!! no matter how beautiful grave is, may we not see untimely death!!!”, it showed the busy at work, while smiling to the camera.

Using cloths in white, blue and red colours, she beautifully lined the inner of the grave.

The video, which has since amassed about five thousand views, also had a number of reactions from netizens.

The following are how some netizens reacted to the post:

“No matter how beautiful the place is but wise is the person who focus on eternity life (Prepare the way of the Lord).”

Another netizen also replied by saying that, “You see why I love Islam religion, All these is so unnecessary”.

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GossipMillNaija (@gossipmilltv)



ED/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears