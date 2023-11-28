News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
2

Watch as man besieges a church with wild dogs to warn pastor about noise during service

Man With His Dogs In A Church Man with his dogs in a churh to warn them about the noise they make during service

Tue, 28 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was drama in a church somewhere in the country after a man stormed it with his three huge dogs to warn the pastor and the congregation about the noise, they make while worshipping.

A viral video of the incident showed the man with his dogs facing off with the pastor in the church.

The man, who was visibly angry, could be seen pointing his figure at the pastor as he was exclaiming.

The pastor, on the other hand, was unperturbed and could be seen going on with his preaching.

He all of a sudden switched to praying in tongues in a loud voice and was joined by the congregation.

The man with the dogs then decided to leave the church after issuing his last warning.

As he was leaving, members of the congregation started clapping back at him, as the praying was intensifying.

Watch the incident in the video video:



BAI/OGB

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com