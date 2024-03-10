Watch as remains of Access Holdings' late CEO, wife and son arrive at funeral grounds

The late Dr Herbert Wigwe, a former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings

The remains of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife – Chizoba and son – Chizi were laid to rest in a private mausoleum at Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State.

This institution was founded by Dr. Wigwe.



In a viral social media video sighted by GhanaWeb, the remains of the three were placed in a coffee-brown polished coffin, with the coffin believed to be that of the late Dr Wigwe wrapped in an Access Holding flag. The combined funeral service was held at the RCCG Tribe of Judah Parish at Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government in Nigeria.



According to reports, the remains of the Wigwe family arrived in Nigeria on Friday, March 8, 2024, and were transported to Port Harcourt International Airport from the US.



Accompanied by a large motorcade, the remains left the airport around 1:33 pm and were taken directly to the family compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.



Herbert Wigwe, his wife, his son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Managing Director of Nigerian Exchange Group, died in a helicopter crash in the US on February 9, 2024.



The family was survived by the daughter of Herbert Wigwe, Tochi Wigwe, who wasn’t on the helicopter.

Watch the video here:





