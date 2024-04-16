Watch as residents boo Cynthia Morrison after losing her candidacy in Agona West

Cynthia Morrison was booed, mocked, and shamed by her constituents

Agona West Member of Parliament, Cynthia Morrison, faced a humiliating exit from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries after losing her candidacy bid, with residents of the constituency expressing their dissatisfaction with her performance.

A video shared by Oyerapa TV on Facebook captured the moment when Morrison was booed, mocked, and shamed by constituents as she left the voting center. The residents cited her alleged failure to leave a positive legacy in the constituency as the reason for her defeat.



In the video, Morrison is seen being escorted to her car amidst a chorus of hooting and jeering from the crowd. Some individuals can be heard explicitly stating, "If you had a good legacy, you would have won," while another voice added, "Shame."



Cynthia Morrison was defeated in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

She secured 152 votes while, Christopher Arthur, garnered 240 to become the Parliamentary Candidate in the election held at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.



Ben Yamoah polled 221, Yawson Otoo also secured 168 and Joseph Afrankwa had 155.



Cynthia Morrison, a two-term MP won the seat in the 2016 elections. She was contested by Charles Obeng-Inkoom of the National Democratic Congress and Evans Idan Coffie of the Convention People’s Party.



In the 2020 election, she garnered 30,513 out of a total of 59,193 valid votes cast as against Paul Ofori-Amoah of the opposition National Democratic Congress who secured 27,673 votes, and an independent candidate Ishmael Kofi Tekyi Turkson who had 1,007 votes.



