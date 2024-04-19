Watch as ritualists in Tema go on rampage, raining curses on Ghana Navy

File photo

Several traditionalists in Tema went through the streets of the city raining curses on the Ghana Navy over the death of two young adults of the community who were reportedly killed in a clash with personnel of the Navy.

According to a report by graphic.gh.com, the victims succumbed to gunshot wounds they sustained during the clash with the Navy on April 12, 2024, during this year's Kplejoo festival, when the youth engaged in a street procession.



Residents of Tema are demanding justice for the killing of the two young men.



They say that no action has been taken by the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces to bring the perpetrators of the gruesome murders of the youth to book.



Members of the community have been holding protests since the incident demanding justice.



A viral video of one of the protests shows several ritualists, both male and female, raining curses on the perpetrators of the alleged crime.

The traditionalists could be seen in the video, some half naked, pouring libations and chanting on the streets.



After their incantations, they all proceeded to simultaneously break eggs and the bottles they were holding on the street.



Watch a video of the incident below:





BAI/DO

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.