Watch as 'strong men' try to calm angry Ken Agyapong as 'hell breaks loose' at polling station

Kennedy Agyapong being restrained by his associates

It took the efforts of about a dozen able-bodied men to whisk away Kennedy Agyapong’s phone to prevent him from hurling further threats and expletives at whoever was at the receiving end of the phone call.

The New Patriotic Party's presidential hopeful was fuming with rage over what he claims to be the manhandling of his agent at the University of Cape Coast voting center.



Kennedy Agyapong in a video widely circulating on social media was saying “"Bawumia, I'm telling you. If you want to go into opposition, you'll go. What I will do to Akufo-Addo …”.



Kennedy Agyapong further said “President Akufo-Addo, I swear God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You hear what will happen. I swear God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime.”



The conversation was however cut after the men believed to be his associates were able to take the phone from him.



Prior to the outburst, Kennedy Agyapong had predicted a landslide victory in the Central Region chapter of the party’s Special Delegate Conference.

“I have worked, I’m an experienced politician, and, of course, especially in this Region, everybody knows what I have done,” he told journalists prior to casting his ballot.



“I have always taken care of the Region, I know they will look at my commitment to the Region and reward me, and the moment I get the massive vote I know I am within the five, then after that other regions as well. So, the first three I will be in.”



Meanwhile, an aide to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that he has not spoken to Kennedy Agyapong today, August 26 2023.



NPP Presidential Primaries



The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, will hold a special delegates congress where some 956 selected members of the party will vote to reduce the number of flagbearer candidates to five ahead of a general congress in November.

Ahead of the election, Mr Kyerematen’s camp has been accusing the vice president of using intimidation and inducement to garner the support of sitting MPs and government appointees.



The vice president’s camp in response argues that the support being enjoyed by their candidate from the MPs and appointees is a reflection of the will of the party’s base.





KPE