Watch as thousands lineup streets of Moscow to welcome Kwame Nkrumah in 1961

Kwame Nkrumah greets some people in Moscow during his visit in 1961

As the new Ghana grew, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah also extended the courtesies of his country to other already established nations, as well as new ones.

In one of such moments, captured on video, the country’s first president made a 10-day working visit to Russia in 1961.



In the video, the president is seen on arrival in Moscow, on a visit that Nkrumah was described by the narrator as “the most-welcomed visitor to Russia.”



Ghanaian students studying in Russia at the time were also captured at the airport, welcoming their native country’s president.



As he was driven through the principal streets of Moscow, several people lined up along it, waving and chanting praises at the arrival of the president.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah also visited the Lenin Mausoleum, where he laid a wreath there.



See the video as was shared by Ghana Facts & History on Twitter, below:





