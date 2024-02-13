Watch as two factions clash at Awutu Senya over land dispute

Scene from the clash on February 13, 2024

There was a commotion at the Awutu Prison Junction, a community in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

This was over the ownership of 11 acres of land in the area.



According to a news report by adomonline.com, factions supporting two individuals who are claiming ownership of the land in question clashed when an attempt was made to start a project on it.



One of the persons claiming to own the land said he purchased it in 2008 and had been in possession of it for 15 years.



He accused the second claimant of trying to re-sell the land to him though he is the rightful owner.



He indicated that after refusing to re-buy the land, the second claimant brought soldiers and police officers to the land to start developing it, which led to the clash.



A video of the incident shared by UTV showed scores of youth attempting to beat up some people who were being protected by the security personnel.

Some of the youth could be seen in the video battling with the policemen and soldiers.



The Awutu Senya East District is becoming known for such clashes.



In December 2023, a similar incident happened when personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces clashed with residents in a land dispute.



The residents alleged that the soldiers had been sent to protect over 300 acres of the community’s land, which had been hijacked by some powerful people and being sold.



