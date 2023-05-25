Watch as women spread their clothe on the road for Kennedy Agyapong at Bosomefreho

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong received a rousing welcome when he visited the Bosomefreho Constituency as part of his campaign to become flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Amidst drumming, singing and dancing, Kennedy Agyapong was welcomed by happy constituents including women who laid down their clothes for the flagbearer hopeful to walk on.



The visit to Bosomefreho formed part of Kennedy Agyapong’s recent tour of the Ashanti Region for his campaign.



In his trip across the country, Ken Agyapong has sought to impress on delegates of the party to elect him as flagbearer for the 2024 election on the basis of his contribution to the party.



Kennedy Agyapong who is a known financier of the NPP is also promising to lead Ghana towards development and national growth if eventually elected as president.



Watch video below:













You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:













GA/SARA