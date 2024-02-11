Watch as young Alban Bagbin delivers a speech on the nomination of Peter Ala Adjetey as Speaker in 2001

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Video footage has resurfaced showcasing a young Alban Bagbin delivering a speech in Parliament on January 7, 2001, during the inauguration of President Kufuor, where he seconded the nomination of Rt—Hon Peter Ala Adjetey as Speaker of the 3rd Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In his speech, Alban Bagbin, currently serving as the Speaker of Parliament, stated, "Mr Chairman, I rise to second the motion urging this house to accept the nomination of Peter Ala Adjetey as Speaker of the 3rd parliament of the fourth republic."



Alban Bagbin, in his address, emphasized the importance of the Speaker's conduct in determining the success of his tenure.



He remarked, "Mr Chairman, we have however seconded the motion but to signal him that his stay in this house as a speaker, depends greatly on how he conducts the affairs of the house."



Rt. Hon Peter Ala Adjetey, the nominee for Speaker at that time, was a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics. Adjetey had a rich legal background and had previously served as the Attorney General of Ghana



Alban Bagbin has held several positions in Parliament since 1994 and capped his law-making career with the ultimate, Majority Leader and Leader of the House before becoming the speaker in 2021.



In the first Parliament of the Fourth Republic, he was made the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Subsidiary Legislation and Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy and Member of the Committee on Local Government and Rural Development.

From 1995 to date, Alban Bagbin has been a member of a group known as Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and member of the international Law and Human Rights Programme of the PGA.



From 1996 to 2001, he was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee on the Restructuring of the Water Sector (Ministry of Works and Housing) while between 1997 to 2001, he was a member of the National Media Commission.



In the Second Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Alban Bagbin was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs with oversight responsibilities for the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Electoral Commission, National Commission on Civic Education, Office of Parliament and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He was also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee from 2001 to 2005. He was also the Vice Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Watch the video below





NAY/KPE