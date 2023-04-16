Watch beautiful moment as Sam Korankye Ankrah gifts Christy Doe Tetteh a brand new V8

From one revered pastor in Ghana to another equally respected one, GhanaWeb has chanced on a video of the extent to which one man has shown another a high level of honour.

In videos that have been shared on TikTok, the Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, is seen sharing in the celebration of one of his spiritual mothers, Rev. Christy Doe Tetteh.



The two, who have had a longstanding relationship spanning many decades, are seen in the video, all clad in white, just as all the other persons at the venue of this celebration.



It has now been confirmed that the event was to mark the recent 67th birthday of Rev. Christy Doe Tetteh, one of the mothers of the Charismatic Christian faith in Ghana.



In the video shared on TikTok, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah in the presence of his wife, Rev. Mrs. Sam Korankye Ankrah, and some leaders of Mama Christy Doe Tetteh's church, present a brand new V8 car to the veteran female preacher.



According to an aide of the Apostle General, the car gift was purchased together with other pastors, and individuals who also contributed to this course.

Rev. Christy Doe Tetteh is the founder of the Solid Rock Chapel International.



AE/OGB