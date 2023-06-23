Watch desperate attempt by residents of Ablekuma to save police officer shot by robbers

A personnel of the Ghana Police Service was on Thursday, June 22, 2023, shot and killed armed robbers at Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.

The CCTV footage from the scene of the crime showed the moment, the armed men attacked the bullion van the deceased police officer was escorting.



More videos are emerging from the crime scene and one of the videos showed how some brave residents of Ablekuma attempted to save the victim who has been identified as Amoah.



The said video, which was shared by Kofi TV, showed the late Amoah laying in the bullion van motionless.



Most of the residents who were around were just looking at the victim in fear but two men bravely took action to save his life.



The first man can be seen in the video, raising the motionless police officer in the van. He was joined by another man and together they were able to bring him (the victim) out of the van.



They raced to the main street and the other residents helped stopped a black 4-wheel drive. They placed the victim in the car and they raced to a nearby hospital but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

