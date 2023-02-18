Watch highlights of Christian Atsu's last ever football match

Christian Atsu is dead

Twelve days of search and rescue ended in grave disappointment as Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was unfortunately found dead.

On the Sunday before the unfortunate incident occurred, Atsu scored for his club in a Turkish Super League game.



The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.



Atsu was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.



Atsu scored in stoppage time and that made the difference in the round of 23 fixture as Hatayspor move out of the relegation zone to the 14th position on the table.

He scored beautifully from a free kick from the edge of the box with a few minutes remaining in the game.



