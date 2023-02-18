1
Menu
News

Watch highlights of Christian Atsu's last ever football match

Christian Atsu Reportedly Missing After A Huge Earthquake Hit Turkey Christian Atsu is dead

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twelve days of search and rescue ended in grave disappointment as Black Stars winger Christian Atsu was unfortunately found dead.

On the Sunday before the unfortunate incident occurred, Atsu scored for his club in a Turkish Super League game.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

Atsu was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.

Atsu scored in stoppage time and that made the difference in the round of 23 fixture as Hatayspor move out of the relegation zone to the 14th position on the table.

He scored beautifully from a free kick from the edge of the box with a few minutes remaining in the game.

Watch video below



JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame