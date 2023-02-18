Watch highlights of all 10 goals Christian Atsu scored for Black Stars

Deceased Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu scored 10 goals in his 11-year international career.

Atsu made his debut at age 20 for the Black Stars in July 2012 against Lesotho and scored his debut goal.



He made 60 appearances for Ghana with his last appearance coming in 2019. He played four African Cup of Nations tournaments and one World Cup.



He scored 3 goals in 20 games at the AFCON, 4 goals in 14 AFCON qualifies games, and 3 goals in 9 World Cup games.



Christian Atsu was named the best player at the 2015 AFCON when Ghana finished first runner-up in the tournament.



Reports of Atsu's passing



There are multiple reports from Turkey announcing, among other things, that the Ghana international has died from the earthquake incident of February 6, 2023.

A number of Turkish journalists and media houses reported the news, even though GhanaWeb is unable to report same until the club officially announces the demise of Christian Atsu.



The last property of Atsu that was reportedly found at the site of the accident, that is at his apartment in Hatay, were two pairs of shoes.



Watch his goals for the Black Stars below







EE/DA