Watch how 1000s gathered in Niger to volunteer non-military roles amid ECOWAS threat

Thousands gather in and outside the stadium

Thousands of volunteers largely young men reported outside the main stadium in the Niger capital Niamey on Saturday (Aug. 19).

They responded to a call for civilians to offer non-military support to the military junta led by General Abdouramane Tchiane.



The mobilization had the support of the junta, the event organiser said, even though it was not their initiative.



Niger is currently being threatened by the regional bloc, ECOWAS, which insists that the military junta should leave and hand over power to deposed president Mohamed Bazoum.



A video shared by Reuters News Agency showed thousands in and outside of the stadium. There are no details of how many people were 'enlisted' by close of day.



Some parents brought their children to sign up, others said they’d been waiting since 3 a.m to answer a call from several organisations Young people chanted in favour of the junta and against ECOWAS and the country’s former colonial ruler France, the Reuters report added.

Under the banner, Volunteers for the Defense of Niger, the group would fight, assist with medical care, and provide technical and engineering logistics among other functions, in case the junta needs help according to Amsarou Bako, one of the founders, who spoke with The Associated Press Tuesday (Aug. 8).



Watch the video below:





Supporters of Niger's junta were forced to halt a census of people willing to volunteer for non-military roles, saying they'd been overwhelmed by the numbers who turned up https://t.co/63dxrGevzd pic.twitter.com/2cptEgjzwi — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2023

Ecowas envoys landed in Niger Saturday (Aug. 19) to try to pursue further dialogue with the junta.

The delegation includes former Nigerian military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar according the Nigerien ruling CNSP’s communication office.



Abubakar had already visited Niamey as a representative of ECOWAS on August 3rd but he couldn’t meet the nation’s new strongman Abdourahamane Tchiani nor deposed president Mohamed Bazoum.



ECOWAS’ commissioner for political affairs and security insisted Friday (Aug. 18) they were ready to send a standby force should negotiations fail.