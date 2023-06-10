21
Menu
News

Watch how Akufo-Addo angrily ordered Henry Quartey to take action at Green Ghana Day

Video Archive
Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video circulating on social media has captured the attention of Ghanaians, showcasing a moment of intense emotions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the commemorative tree planting exercise on Green Ghana Day.

The footage reveals President Akufo-Addo seemingly provoked as he orders the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to take immediate action.

The said incident occurred at the University of Ghana, where dignitaries gathered to grace the Green Ghana Day initiative on June 9.

During the event, as the national anthem was being sung, attendees proudly stood, symbolizing their patriotism, however, towards the conclusion of the anthem, President Akufo-Addo can be seen in the video visibly agitated and forcefully instructing Henry Quartey to address a situation that purportedly had transpired during the anthem recitation.

The specifics of the incident that led to the president's fury remain unclear but the video has rapidly spread across various social media platforms, eliciting widespread speculation and curiosity about the cause of President Akufo-Addo's passionate outburst.

The commemorative tree-planting exercise at the University of Ghana was attended by prominent figures including government officials, local leaders, students, and representatives from various organizations dedicated to environmental preservation.

The event is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of tree planting, and encouraging citizens to actively participate in reforestation efforts across the country.

Watch the video below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







AM/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: