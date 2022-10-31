0
Watch how Akufo-Addo's V8 convoys left Manhyia Palace

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of any country usually moves around with a convoy for official, sometimes ceremonial occasions; albeit with varying number of vehicles that escort same.

In Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, like other presidents before him, are seen during many official and ceremonial events, being escorted by a number of vehicles, usually V8.

It was a similar sight when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was captured leaving the palace of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his presidential vehicle, being escorted by a convoy.

This was after the President paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia palace during his tour of the region earlier this month.

A set of black V8 vehicles lined up at the frontage of the Manhyia Palace and drove off one after the other after the President sat and was ready to move.

President Akufo-Addo, during his visit, touched on issues regarding illegal mining and how to deal with the canker.

Meanwhile, the president has been criticized on some occasions in the past, for using a long convoy when going on trips around the country.

Below is the video:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
