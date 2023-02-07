1
Watch how Ato Forson assumed his seat as the minority leader

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Just as Members of parliament would wait for the house to commence sitting after reconvening, most of them would usually exchange pleasantries among each other.

However, it was a different feeling this time, particularly with some changes in the leadership in the minority side of the house.

As Members of the house were exchanging pleasantries, the new minority leader walked in.

He shook hands with both the Members of the NPP and the NDC and shortly after, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson assumed his seat.

Seated at the left side of the Speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, the minority leader comfortably sat, waiting for the dust to settle and for proceedings to commence.

Watch the video below:



