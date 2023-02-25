Watch how Bagbin flexed his dance muscles at parliament's 30th anniversary

He takes the least opportunity to show Ghana through his dressing, and personality. This wasn’t any different.

It was another opportunity for him to be patriotic by showing off his Ghanaian cultural moves when he arrived at the launch of Parliament’s 30th anniversary.



Dressed in a stylish white khaftan with his cap, Bagbin joined dancers who were displaying their cultural dance skills at the program.



The speaker moved to the rhythm of the music while spraying some cash on the dancers who skillfully displayed their skills to the admiration of everyone around.



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin hosted two former speakers and a raft of former lawmakers to the House on February 22 for the formal launch of the 30th anniversary of the lawmaking arm of government under the Fourth Republic.



Alban Bagbin delivered a speech on the progress made so far and plans to celebrate the anniversary across the country.

"It is with joy and a great sense of fulfillment that I stand here today, with the support of the elected representatives of our dear country, to launch the 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy in Ghana under the Fourth Republic.



We are this year observing the combined 30th anniversary of our Constitution, our Parliament, and our Fourth Republic. Dare I say that there is a fourth 30th anniversary that we celebrate this year; and that is the 30th anniversary of one Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin in parliament," his introduction read in part.



