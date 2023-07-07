20
Watch how Bawumia arrived at Kumasi Airport for Ashanti Region campaign tour

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday July 6, 2023, kicked of his campaign tour for the upcoming New Patriotic Party presidential primaries in the Ashanti Region.

Ahead of the tour, the vice president on Wednesday arrived in Kumasi at the Kumasi Airport via an Africaworld flight.

Amidst appellations and assurances of victory from some supporters who were at the airport to receive the vice president, Dr Bawumia in a video was heard responding “amen.”

Dr Bawumia who was accompanied by members of his campaign team was received by the Ashanti regional minister and party officials.

Meanwhile, the vice president on Thursday commenced his campaign in the region with the launch of a secretariat in the Asokwa Constituency.

The office will coordinate his campaign activities in the region ahead of the November 4 internal contest.



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
