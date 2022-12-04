Watch how Bawumia greeted Dampare, Jospong, Ken Agyapong at funeral

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the senior most government official in attendance at the funeral of lawyer Kwame Gyan which took place in the Eastern Region on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

A video clip shared by pro-Bawumia activists on Twitter showed the Second Gentleman’s arrival at the funeral grounds where he greets guests who were upstanding upon his arrival.



At the beginning of the clip, Bawumia is captured shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong who is smiling all along.



He proceeded to shake hands with and wave at other people at the venue of the funeral.



Some other prominent people Bawumia greeted were the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong (Jospong) and Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, who he is seen hugging at the tail end of the video.



Kennedy Agyapong has this week taken shots at Bawumia among others for his handling of the economy and for ostensibly allowing himself to be controlled by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Assin Central lawmaker, who is seeking the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2022 elections, was addressing party members in the north during his campaign when he 'fired' at Bawumia.



